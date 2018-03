BRIEF-Camping World Holdings - CWGS Group, Unit Of Co Announced Its Intention To Initiate A Syndication Process

March 15 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC - ‍ON MARCH 14, 2018, CWGS GROUP, LLC, UNIT OF CO ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO INITIATE A SYNDICATION PROCESS - SEC FILING​

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS - THE SYNDICATION PROCESS WITH RESPECT TO EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO INCREASE FACILITY BY $250.0 MILLION TO $1.19 BILLION

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS-SYNDICATION PROCESS AS WELL AS TO SEEK TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE LOANS UNDER FACILITY​

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS-PROCEEDS FROM INCREMENTAL ADD-ON TO EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FUND FUTURE DEALERSHIP ACQUISITIONS​