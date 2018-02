BRIEF-Camping World Holdings Q4 Loss Per Share $1.87

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc:

* CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 32.9 PERCENT TO $889 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.87

* CAMPING WORLD- QTRLY NET LOSS $52.5 MILLION,INCLUDE $99.8 MILLION TAX RECEIVABLE LIABILITY ADJUSTMENT TO OTHER INCOME, $165.4 MILLION OF INCOME TAXES DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* CAMPING WORLD - CERTAIN REVISIONS RECORDED IN PRIOR PERIODS TO CORRECT FOR ERRORS IMMATERIAL TO PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* CAMPING WORLD- ACCOUNTING ERRORS IDENTIFIED RELATED TO LACK OF DEFERRAL OF PORTION OF GOOD SAM ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE POLICIES SOLD, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: