BRIEF-Camping World Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Camping World Holdings Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $1.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Camping World Holdings qtrly ‍ new vehicle units sold increased 33.3% to 19,107 units, average selling price of new vehicle decreased 1.6% to $37,430​

* Camping World Holdings qtrly‍ used vehicle units sold increased 7.2% to 8,557 units, average selling price of used vehicle decreased 3.3% to $22,009​

* Camping World Holdings Inc - ‍ Same store sales for base of 115 retail locations increased 9.4% to $982.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Camping World Holdings Inc qtrly ‍adjusted pro forma earnings per diluted fully exchanged and diluted share increased 44.7% to $0.77​

* Camping World - ‍ "believe we are well positioned to continue gaining share in rv market", broadening reach across outdoor lifestyle consumer market​