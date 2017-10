Oct 10 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc

* Camping World Holdings Inc - ‍on October 6, unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement dated as of November 8, 2016​ - SEC filing

* Camping World Holdings Inc - ‍second amendment raises borrower's term loan facility by $205 million to current outstanding principal amount of $939.45 million​ Source text : (bit.ly/2yVVVmv) Further company coverage: