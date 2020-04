BRIEF-Camurus Announces Strong First Quarter Demand For Buvidal

April 2 (Reuters) - Camurus AB:

* CAMURUS ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER DEMAND FOR BUVIDAL[®]

* CAMURUS REITERATES ITS 2020 OUTLOOK, WITH SALES AND TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO REACH HIGHER END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* CONTINUED STRONG REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY INCREASING DEMAND FOR WEEKLY AND MONTHLY BUVIDAL FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE IN EU AND AUSTRALIA