BRIEF-Camurus Q1 Operating Loss Narrows To SEK 76.9 Million

May 7 (Reuters) - Camurus AB:

* CAMURUS’ INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES OF SEK 49.3 MILLION (18.5), AN INCREASE OF 167%

* Q1 PRODUCT SALES WERE SEK 48.6 MILLION (11.0), AN INCREASE OF 343%

* ANNOUNCES STRONG Q1 DEMAND FOR BUVIDAL AND REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WITH EXPECTED REVENUES IN HIGHER INTERVAL

* OUTLOOK 2020 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF SEK 290-330 MILLION

* 2020 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF SEK 570-610 MILLION.

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 76.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 84.4 MILLION YEAR AGO