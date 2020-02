Feb 12 (Reuters) - Camurus AB:

* PRODUCT SALES WERE SEK 30.3 M (4.8) IN Q4

* Q4 OPERATING RESULT MSEK -88.4 (-103.2)

* 2020 OUTLOOK NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF MSEK 290 - 330 (EXCLUDING POSSIBLE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATING TO BRIXADI™) WHEREOF PRODUCT SALES OF MSEK 240 - 280 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)