June 23 (Reuters) - Camurus AB:

* CAMURUS RAISES FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* CAMURUS’ GUIDANCE FOR NET REVENUE IS INCREASED TO SEK 340-380 MILLION FROM SEK 290-330 MILLION

* ESTIMATED PRODUCT SALES OF SEK 310-340 MILLION, PREVIOUSLY SEK 240-280 MILLION

* AFTER STRONGER THAN EXPECTED SALES OF BUVIDAL DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020, WE ARE RAISING OUR REVENUE AND PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE AND ARE EXPECTING A CORRESPONDING IMPROVEMENT OF FULL YEAR RESULTS