BRIEF-Camurus: Results From Phase 2 Study

June 24 (Reuters) - Camurus AB:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF ONCE-WEEKLY FLUIDCRYSTAL® FORMULATION OF SETMELANOTIDE IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS WITH OBESITY

* CAMURUS AB - BOTH WEEKLY AND DAILY FORMULATIONS OF SETMELANOTIDE WERE OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* CAMURUS AB - CAMURUS' PARTNER RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. TODAY ANNOUNCED INTERIM DATA FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ONCE-WEEKLY SETMELANOTIDE, CAM4072, AN INVESTIGATIONAL MELANOCORTIN-4 RECEPTOR (MC4R) AGONIST