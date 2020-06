June 10 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE ANNOUNCES $8.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA -PURCHASE & SALE OF 3.9 MILLION OF CO’S ADSS, AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $2.05/ADS, IN A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: