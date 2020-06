BRIEF-Can-Fite Announces Final Data Analysis From Phase Ii Nash Study Highly Significant

June 30 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE ANNOUNCES FINAL DATA ANALYSIS FROM PHASE II NASH STUDY: HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT AND SUSTAINED REDUCTION IN LIVER FAT VOLUME THROUGHOUT STUDY PERIOD

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - NAMODENOSON CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE A VERY GOOD SAFETY PROFILE AFTER DRUG TREATMENT

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - RESULTS CONFIRM 25 MG NAMODENOSON AS OPTIMAL DOSE BASED ON MRI-PDFF ANALYSIS AND LIVER ENZYMES

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - DATA SHOW THAT NAMODENOSON AT 25 MG DOSE PRODUCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN ALL MEASURES OF EFFICACY

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - NAMODENOSON CONTINUED TO BE SAFE AND VERY WELL TOLERATED