BRIEF-Can-Fite Announces Pre-Ind Submission To FDA For Piclidenoson

May 15 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE ANNOUNCES PRE-IND SUBMISSION TO U.S. FDA FOR PICLIDENOSON IN THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 INFECTED PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE SYMPTOMS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - THROUGH PRE-IND, CO ANTICIPATES RECEIVING FDA’S ADVICE AND GUIDANCE ON ITS PLANNED CLINICAL STUDY PROTOCOL FOR PICLIDENOSON

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - MAY SUBMIT IND APPLICATION FOR PICLIDENOSON TO BE EVALUATED AS POTENTIAL ADDITION TO CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE COVID-19 TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: