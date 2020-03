BRIEF-Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - Enrolled 7 Patients For Compassionate Use Program For Namodenoson In Treatment Of Hepatocellular Cancer

March 16 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - ENROLLED 7 PATIENTS FOR COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM FOR NAMODENOSON IN TREATMENT OF HEPATOCELLULAR CANCER

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - RESULTS INDICATE NAMODENOSON HAS A GOOD SAFETY PROFILE AND IS WELL TOLERATED IN PATIENTS UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - 2 PATIENTS FROM FORMER PHASE II STUDY STILL UNDERGOING NAMODENOSON TREATMENT, EACH WITH OVERALL SURVIVAL OF MORE THAN 2.5 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: