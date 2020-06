June 4 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL MEETING WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) REGARDING PHASE III TRIAL AND REGISTRATION PLAN FOR NAMODENOSON IN THE TREATMENT OF LIVER CANCER

* CAN FITE - FOLLOWING MEETINGS WITH U.S. FDA & EMA, CO TO SUBMIT PROTOCOL,CONDUCT 1 PIVOTAL TRIAL FOR REGISTRATION IN BOTH MARKETS FOR NAMODENOSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: