Feb 24 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN FITE FILES PATENT FOR NAMODENOSON TO OVERCOME DRUG RESISTANCE TO CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - NAMODENOSON IS BEING DEVELOPED BY CAN-FITE AS A MONOTHERAPY FOR HCC, WITH A PHASE III STUDY EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN 2020