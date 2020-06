June 12 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER 117.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTED BY 3.9 MILLION ADSS - SEC FILING

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - IN CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT CO SELLING UNREGISTERED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF 58.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/30ASSRN) Further company coverage: