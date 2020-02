Feb 18 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE GRANTED PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR ITS NASH DRUG NAMODENOSON IN SOUTH KOREA

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - PLANS TO RELEASE DATA FROM ITS PHASE II STUDY OF NAMODENOSON IN NASH PATIENTS DURING THIS QUARTER