March 30 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE IMPLEMENTS INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ITS PHASE III PSORIASIS TRIAL WITH DATA EXPECTED Q4 2020

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - CONTINUED SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS GLOBALLY, COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND WORKFORCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: