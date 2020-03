BRIEF-Can-Fite Reports 2019 Financial Results & Provides Clinical Development Update

March 27 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS & PROVIDES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE II NAMODENOSON TRIAL FOR NASH EXPECTED DURING APRIL 2020

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE III PICLIDENOSON TRIAL FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS EXPECTED Q4 2020

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CAN-FITE HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $2.7 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $3.6 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018