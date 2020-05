BRIEF-Can-Fite Reports Additional Findings From Successful Phase II Nash Study

May 18 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE REPORTS ADDITIONAL FINDINGS FROM SUCCESSFUL PHASE II NASH STUDY: 25 MG DOSE OF NAMODENOSON SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED LIVER FAT AND FIBROSIS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - ALL CASES OF NASH SIGNIFICANTLY RESOLVED AFTER 12 WEEKS OF TREATMENT WITH NAMODENOSON 25 MG

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - NAMODENOSON'S SAFETY PROFILE AND EFFICACY IN PHASE II POSITION DRUG FOR ADVANCED CLINICAL TRIALS IN TREATMENT OF NAFLD/NASH