April 7 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE REPORTS POSITIVE TOP LINE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE II NASH STUDY WITH NAMODENOSON

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - MAIN STUDY ENDPOINTS FROM ITS PHASE II NASH STUDY WERE DOSE DEPENDENT AND SIGNIFICANTLY ACHIEVED