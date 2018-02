Feb 21 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL TO GRANT OPTIONS THAT WAS ON AGENDA FOR SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA - SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DUE TO BE HELD ON FEB 22, 2018 HAS BEEN CANCELLED