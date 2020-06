June 9 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* FOLLOWING PRE-IND GUIDANCE FROM FDA CAN-FITE TO ADVANCE PICLIDENOSON INTO PHASE II COVID-19 TRIAL IN THE U.S.

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - IND & PHASE II PROTOCOL EXPECTED TO BE FILED BY END OF JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: