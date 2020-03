BRIEF-Can-Fite Updates On Clinical Milestone For Its Phase III Rheumatoid Arthritis Study With Piclidenoson; Drugs Combating Rheumatoid Arthritis Are Currently Introduced For The Treatment Of The Coronavirus

March 5 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* CAN-FITE UPDATES ON CLINICAL MILESTONE FOR ITS PHASE III RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY WITH PICLIDENOSON; DRUGS COMBATING RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS ARE CURRENTLY INTRODUCED FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - DATA FROM INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PICLIDENOSON IN ITS PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED DURING Q4 2020

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - NOW EXPLORING A COLLABORATION TO LOOK AT EFFECT OF PICLIDENOSON AGAINST CORONAVIRUS