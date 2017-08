July 17 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* Can-Fite’s Phase II NAFLD/NASH trial with Namodenoson set to commence patient enrollment following conclusion of successful clinical investigator meeting

* Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd - ‍anticipate patient enrollment for Phase II NAFLD/NASH trial with Namodenoson to commence this quarter​