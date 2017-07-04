FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company
#Market News
July 4, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp. Files preliminary prospectus for special purpose acquisition company initial public offering

* Canaccord Genuity - ‍cgac intends to target a growth company with an enterprise value of between $50 million and $250 million for its qualifying acquisition

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition-preliminary prospectus for offering of 10 million class a restricted voting units of cgac at offering price of $3.00/unit

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp​-‍cgii intends to buy 833,333 class b units of CGAC at $3.00/unit for $2.5 million, concurrently with closing of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

