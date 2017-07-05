FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 12:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announces acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in the Uk & Europe

* Says ‍through its UK & Rurope based wealth management business agreed to acquire Hargreave Hale Limited​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, CGWM (UK) will pay an initial consideration to shareholders of Hargreave Hale of £52.0 million​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - additional contingent consideration, if paid, will be funded from ongoing cash flow of business

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - it is expected that acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's adjusted earnings

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, cgwm (uk) will pay additional contingent consideration of up to £27.5 million​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - acquisition-related costs are expected to be approximately £16.0 million (c$27.0 million)

* Canaccord Genuity- initial consideration to be funded in part from credit facility provided to CGWM by National Westminster Bank, HSBC Bank for £40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

