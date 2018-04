BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity To Buy Jitneytrade And Its Related Technology Business Finlogik Inc

April 25 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:

* CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF JITNEYTRADE AND ITS RELATED TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS FINLOGIK

* CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC - ENTERED INTO DEAL TO ACQUIRE JITNEYTRADE INC. & FINLOGIK INC. DIRECTLY AND THROUGH PURCHASE OF FINLOGIK CAPITAL

* CANACCORD - JITNEYTRADE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS SEPARATE BROKER-DEALER REGISTERED WITH IIROC OFFERING CURRENT PRODUCTS, SERVICES TO EXISTING CUSTOMERS

* CANACCORD GENUITY - DURING THIS INTEGRATION PERIOD AND UNTIL TRANSITION IS COMPLETE, JITNEYTRADE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A SEPARATE BROKER-DEALER