Canacol Energy Ltd:

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CANACOL ENERGY - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY FEES AND EXPENSES OF OFFERING