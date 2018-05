BRIEF-Canacol Energy Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.05

May 15 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd:

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION VOLUMES INCREASED 23% TO 20,955 BOEPD

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 REMAIN TO SELL AN AVERAGE OF 114 TO 129 MMSCFPD OF GAS AND 1,700 BOPD

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 REMAIN TO DIVEST NON-CORE COLOMBIAN CONVENTIONAL OIL ASSETS

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* CANACOL ENERGY - OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 REMAIN TO FOCUS ON EXPLORATION, COMMERCIALIZATION OF COLOMBIAN GAS RESERVES AND RESOURCE BASE

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUES INCREASED 24% TO $51.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $41.6 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017