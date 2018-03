BRIEF-Canacol Energy Reports Q4 AFFO Earnings Per Share Of $0.12

March 26 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd:

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD REPORTS Q4 2017 RESULTS

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍EXPECTS TO SELL AN AVERAGE OF 114 TO 129 MMSCFPD OF GAS AND 1,700 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY​ FOR 2018

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍AVERAGE PRODUCTION VOLUMES DECREASED 1% TO 17,577 BOEPD FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍OBJECTIVE FOR 2018 IS TO DIVEST NON-CORE COLOMBIAN CONVENTIONAL OIL ASSETS​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍ADJ PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 3% TO $46.3 MILLION​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍EXPECTS TO SOON AWARD A CONTRACT TO BUILD AND INSTALL A NEW GAS PROCESSING MODULE AT ITS JOBO GAS FACILITY​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍TOTAL PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUES FOR QUARTER HAD NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGE AT $42.1 MILLION​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍SEES RAISE IN GAS TREATING CAPABILITY OF JOBO FACILITY TO 300 MMSCFPD BY DECEMBER 2018​

* CANACOL ENERGY LTD - ‍REALIZED CONTRACTUAL SALES VOLUME DECREASED BY 2% TO 17,953 BOEPD FOR QUARTER