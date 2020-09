Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* CANADA AND ITS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS MAY IMPOSE SANCTIONS AGAINST MORE BELARUS OFFICIALS - CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TELLS REUTERS

* CANADA AND ITS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS ARE CONCERNED BY THE LACK OF ENGAGEMENT BETWEEN BELARUS PRESIDENT LUKASHENKO AND OPPOSITION LEADERS - FOREIGN MINISTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)