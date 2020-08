BRIEF-Canada announces deal with Moderna for supplies of its experimental coronavirus vaccine

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* CANADA ANNOUNCES DEAL WITH MODERNA FOR SUPPLIES OF ITS EXPERIMENTAL MRNA-1273 CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* CANADA SAYS ACTIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL VACCINE SUPPLIERS ARE UNDER WAY, SAYS ALL POTENTIAL VACCINES WILL REQUIRE HEALTH CANADA REGULATORY APPROVAL

* CANADA CONFIRMS DEAL WITH PFIZER FOR SUPPLIES OF ITS EXPERIMENTAL MRNA-BASED BNT162 CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* CANADA SAYS DEALS WITH PFIZER AND MODERNA WILL SECURE "MILLIONS OF DOSES" OF EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES