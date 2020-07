July 8 (Reuters) -

* CANADA CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS STABILISING, “BUT WE STILL HAVE TO BE VERY CAREFUL”, STILL HAVE HOTSPOTS - PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU

* HISTORICALLY LOW INTEREST RATE LEVELS MEAN CANADA CAN AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN ECONOMY - PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU

* RAISING TAXES OR CUTTING BACK SERVICES WOUILD BE THE WORST THING WE COULD DO NOW- PM TRUDEAU