BRIEF-Canada eases immigration rules for Hong Kong against 'gravely concerning' backdrop

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says:

* CANADA TO OFFER NEW OPEN WORK PERMIT TO HONG KONG UNIVERSITY GRADUATES, CREATE PATHWAY TO PERMANENT RESIDENCY FOR THEM

* CANADA TO EXPEDITE DOCUMENTS NEEDED BY CANADIAN PASSPORT HOLDERS, THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS, PERMANENT RESIDENTS AND STUDENTS WHO WANT TO LEAVE HONG KONG

* CANADA TO INTRODUCE NEW MEASURES TO SPEED UP APPLICATIONS FOR PERMANENT RESIDENCY, INCLUDING FAMILY SPONSORSHIP, TO ENCOURAGE HONG KONG YOUTH TO STUDY AND WORK IN CANADA

* CANADA SAYS NEW MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO IMPLEMENTATION OF NATIONAL SECURITY LAW IN HONG KONG

* CANADA’S IMMIGRATION MINISTER INTERVIEW: HOPES HONG KONG YOUTH WILL SEE NEW IMMIGRATION RULES AS AN OPPORTUNITY

* CANADA’S IMMIGRATION MINISTER INTERVIEW: TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT SET AGAINST BACKDROP OF GRAVELY CONCERNING DEVELOPMENTS IN HONG KONG

* CANADA’S IMMIGRATION MINISTER, IN A REUTERS INTERVIEW, SAYS CHARGES FOR BREECHING CHINA’S NATIONAL SECURITY LAW WILL NOT DISQUALIFY ANYONE SEEKING ASYLUM, PERMANENT RESIDENCY OR OTHER PERMITS IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)