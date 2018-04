April 10 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVERNMENT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

* CANADA ENVIRONMENT MINISTER: NOT A MATTER OF WHETHER KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GO AHEAD BUT HOW

* CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE