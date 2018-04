April 9 (Reuters) -

* CANADA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS QUESTION OF OTTAWA TAKING STAKE IN KINDER MORGAN’S PIPELINE EXPANSION ‘IS ON THE TABLE,’ ADDING ‘WE ARE NOT RULING ANYTHING OUT’

* CANADA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS SPOKE TO KINDER MORGAN ON SATURDAY ABOUT DECISION TO HALT WORK ON PIPELINE AND ‘THEY WERE UP FRONT WITH US, WE UNDERSTAND WHERE THEY ARE COMING FROM’ (Reporting by David Ljunggren)