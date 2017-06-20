FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
June 20, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Partners Inc

* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Oil & gas appeal tribunal of British Columbia revised timeline for co's appeal of order issued by OGC

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Order issued by OGC suspends all disposal activities at company's water disposal well in Northeast British Columbia

* Canada Energy Partners - Has until June 26, 2017 to rebut OGC's consideration and will be doing so

* Canada Energy Partners - All submissions related to appeal must now be delivered by July 20, after which tribunal will deliberate and render decision

* Canada Energy Partners - OGC concluded, released results of technical review of co's water disposal well, potential of induced seismicity related thereto

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Delayed schedule was issued in response to request of BC Hydro, owner of Peace Canyon Dam

* Canada Energy Partners - Have not identified any "compelling reason for induced seismicity to result in significant damage to, or an outright failure, of PCD"

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - "Probability of significant damage or a failure occurring is within expected norms for life safety" of PCD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

