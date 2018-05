BRIEF-Canada Finance Minister: We see economic case for Trans Mountain expansion

May 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WE SEE THERE’S AN ECONOMIC CASE FOR THE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WE’RE NOT SAYING WE KNOW THE EVENTUAL OUTCOME OF TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER, ASKED ABOUT TAKING EQUITY STAKE IN TRANS MOUNTAIN, SAYS WE HAVE COME TO NO CONCLUSIONS YET

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PIPELINE PROJECTS FACE OTHER BUSINESS RISKS, WE ARE SPECIFICALLY DEALING WITH POLITICALLY RISKS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)