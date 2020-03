BRIEF-Canada Goose Business Update Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc:

* CANADA GOOSE BUSINESS UPDATE: COVID-19

* CO WILL CLOSE ALL RETAIL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE AS OF MARCH 17 UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 31

* COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK

* CO SAYS CEO DANI REISS WILL FOREGO HIS SALARY FOR AT LEAST NEXT THREE MONTHS

* EXTENT AND DURATION OF COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS REMAIN UNCERTAIN, MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT FUTURE FISCAL PERIODS MORE SIGNIFICANTLY

* SUSPENDING LONG-TERM OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED WITH RELEASE OF FISCAL 2019

* IN CANADA CO WILL BEGIN CLOSING IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION FACILITIES AS OF MARCH 17 FOR AT LEAST A TWO-WEEK PERIOD