BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc

* Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders are offering all of the subordinate voting shares

* Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering

* Canada Goose Holdings - selling shareholders offering the subordinate voting shares include co's principal shareholders and certain members of management