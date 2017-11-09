FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada Goose qtrly earnings per share $0.33​
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Canada Goose qtrly earnings per share $0.33​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc:

* Canada Goose reports results for second quarter fiscal year 2018

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - ‍company increases fiscal 2018 outlook​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue increased $44.4 million to $172.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 34.7%​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.33​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net income was $37.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.29​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted net income was $32.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - expects ‍fy18 annual revenue growth on a percentage basis of at least 25% versus previous expectation of mid-to-high teens​

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - ‍for fiscal 2018, co expects adjusted ebitda margin expansion of at least 50 basis points versus previous expectation of flat to modestly expanding​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.21, revenue view c$150.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc - ‍for fiscal 2018, co expects annual growth in adjusted net income per diluted share on percentage basis of at least 35 percent

* Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.55, revenue view c$499.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
