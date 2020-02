Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS 130 CANADIANS, 58 ACCOMPANYING FAMILY MEMBERS TRAVELLING ON SECOND CHARTERED PLANE FROM WUHAN, CHINA, ARRIVED AT CFB TRENTON Source text : bit.ly/2UGMIwf