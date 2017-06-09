FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier following U.S. trade body's decision to continue dumping probe

* Canada government reiterates it is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing

* Canada government says "strongly" disagrees with decision by Boeing, U.S. Commerce department to initiate anti-dumping probe

* Canada government says Boeing petition "clearly aimed" at blocking Bombardier's C-series from entering U.S. market Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

