June 17 (Reuters) -

* CANADA GOVERNMENT TO PRESENT A FISCAL AND ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT ON JULY 8 - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOV’T IS NOT YET IN A POSITION TO PRESENT A FULL ECONOMIC UPDATE - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA SNAPSHOT WILL “GIVE A SENSE OF WHERE WE ARE” AS WELL AS SOME ESTIMATES - PM TRUDEAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)