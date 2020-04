BRIEF-Canada government will invest C$1.7 billion to clean up orphan and abandoned wells

April 17 (Reuters) -

* CANADA GOV’T WILL INVEST C$1.7 BILLION TO CLEAN UP ORPHAN AND ABANDONED WELLS - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* INVESTMENTS WILL HELP MAINTAIN 5,200 JOBS IN ALBERTA - PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

* CANADA WILL ALSO SET UP C$750 MILLION EMISSION REDUCTION FUND - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOV’T WORKING TO EXPAND CREDIT SUPPORT FOR AT-RISK MEDIUM-SIZED ENERGY COMPANIES SO THEY CAN MAINTAIN OPERATIONS AND KEEP EMPLOYEES - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA GOV’T WILL GIVE C$962 MILLION TO REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AT WAYS IT CAN SUPPORT THE ENERGY SECTOR - PM TRUDEAU