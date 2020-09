BRIEF-Canada govt says it will support people and businesses through pandemic "whatever it takes"

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Liberal government, in the so-called Speech from the Throne, says:

* CANADIAN GOVERNMENT PROMISES MAJOR SPENDING AND POLICY INITIATIVES TO FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS, SAYS “THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR AUSTERITY”

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL LAUNCH A CAMPAIGN TO CREATE MORE THAN 1 MILLION JOBS, RESTORING EMPLOYMENT TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL EXTEND WAGE SUBSIDY PROGRAM THROUGH TO THE SUMMER OF 2021

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL MAKE “SIGNIFICANT, LONG-TERM, SUSTAINED INVESTMENT TO CREATE A CANADA-WIDE EARLY LEARNING AND CHILDCARE SYSTEM”

* CANADIAN GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL SUPPORT PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES THROUGH THIS CRISIS “AS LONG AS IT LASTS, WHATEVER IT TAKES”

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL INTRODUCE SUPPORT FOR HARDEST-HIT INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING TRAVEL, TOURISM, AND HOSPITALITY

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE BE GUIDED BY “VALUES OF SUSTAINABILITY AND PRUDENCE”

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL ADDRESS CORPORATE TAX AVOIDANCE BY DIGITAL GIANTS, WILL ACT TO ENSURE THEIR REVENUE IS SHARED MORE FAIRLY

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL RELEASE FISCAL UPDATE WITH PROJECTIONS LATER THIS YEAR

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE, INCLUDING PUBLIC TRANSIT, ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDING RETROFITS, CLEAN ENERGY AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL LEGISLATE CANADA’S NET-ZERO BY 2050 EMISSIONS GOAL, MAKE ZERO EMISSIONS VEHICLES MORE AFFORDABLE, AND INVEST IN CHARGING STATIONS

* CANADA GOVERNMENT REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUGS PROGRAM

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL HELP CANADIANS IN THE SHORT TERM BY DOING WHATEVER IT TAKES, “USING WHATEVER FISCAL FIREPOWER IS NEEDED”

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH ENHANCEMENTS TO FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER INCENTIVE

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WILL LAUNCH NEW FUND TO ATTRACT INVESTMENT IN PRODUCTION OF ZERO-EMISSIONS PRODUCTS, WILL CUT CORPORATE TAX RATE IN HALF FOR COMPANIES THAT SIGN ON (Reporting by Steve Scherer)