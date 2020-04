April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan in a phone interview says:

* CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS

* G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES

* CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OIL AND GAS SECTOR ‘SOON’ AND IT WILL BE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING LIQUIDITY (Reporting by Steve Scherer)