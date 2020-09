Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* CANADA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR AN EXTRA 14 MILLION DOSES OF POTENTIAL MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE

* CANADA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SANOFI FOR UP TO 72 MILLION DOSES OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE - MINISTER

* CANADA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD SCIENCES FOR UP TO 150,000 VIALS OF REMDESIVIR - MINISTER (Reporting by David Ljunggren)