Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* CANADA HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA FOR TWO MILLION DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE - PROCUREMENT MINISTRY

* CANADA WILL RECEIVE HALF A MILLION DOSES OF INSTITUTE'S VACCINE WITHIN WEEKS; REMAINING 1.5 MILLION DOSES WILL ARRIVE BY MID-MAY - PROCUREMENT MINISTRY (Reporting by David Ljunggren)